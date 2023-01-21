Six Injured In Twin Blasts In Jammu and Kashmir’s Narwal; Probe Underway

Police personnel are present at the spot of the blast. check visuals from the blast area here.

By Ashita Singh
Updated: Sat, 21 Jan 2023 12:52 PM IST
Minute Read
Police Personnel present at blast area in Jammu (Image-ANI)

AT LEAST six people were injured in twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu, said officials on Saturday.  It's too early to determine the nature of the blast, said officials. The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to a hospital nearby.

Police personnel are present at the spot, here, check visuals of the blast area here:

"Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured," said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh. The injured have been shifted to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches", he said.

