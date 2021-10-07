New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after a renowned pharmacist was killed along with 2 others in a terrorist attack in Srinagar, a firing incident has been reported from the city's Iddgah Sangam area on Thursday. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, at least 2 people were killed in the firing incident that took place in a government school in Srinagar. As per the police, both the deceased were teachers of the school. "Both the teachers died on the spot. The area is being searched after it was cordoned off," the police said.

"These recent incidents of targeting civilians are to create an atmosphere of fear, communal disharmony here. This is a conspiracy to target the local ethos & values & defame local Kashmiri Muslims. This is being done on instructions from agencies in Pak", Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.

Meanwhile, several media reports stated that among the slain teachers, is the principal of the school, Supinder Kaur and a Kashmiri Pandit teacher, Deepak Chand. Today's killings come two days after the terrorists shot a local Pandit, M.L. Bindroo, a non-local vendor and a taxi driver in Kashmir.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.Police said a search operation was underway by police to nab the terrorists. Also, a businessman has been killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place near Iqbal Park in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely, Makhan Lal Bindroo. Following this, Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

(More details will be added as and when received)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan