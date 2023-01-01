Three Civilians Dead, Seven Injured In Firing In J-K's Rajouri; Search Operations Underway

Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu (Reuters Image used for representation)

AT LEAST three civilians were killed and seven others were injured in a firing incident in Dangari area of Rajouri on Sunday, reported the news agency ANI.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone said the firing that took place at 3 houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri.

"Two armed men are allegedly involved in this firing," he added.

Further speaking about the incident, Singh said that they received the information of firing police, the army immediately rushed to the spot. All of them were immediately rushed to the hospital, among which some are in the Operation theatre he said.

Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri said that three people were killed and seven others are injured in a firing incident in the Dangri area of Rajouri.

"All the injured are being treated. Police and District administration have reached the spot, and an operation has been launched. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," Mehmood said.