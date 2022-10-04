Jammu & Kashmir DG Prisons Found Murdered At Home; Cops Suspect Domestic Help's Role, Probe Launched

JAMMU and Kashmir Director General of Prisons Hemant K Lohia was found murdered under suspicious circumstances at his residence on Monday night, police suspected his domestic help as the main culprit, the police said.

The 57-year-old Lohia, a 1992 batch IPS officer, was found dead with his throat slit at his Udaiwala residence on the outskirts of Jammu. This happened on a day Home Minister Amit Shah is in Kashmir.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described it as an "extremely unfortunate" incident and said a manhunt had been launched to nab his domestic help identified as Jasir, who is absconding.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, who visited the house at Udaiwala on the outskirts of Jammu, said Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was found dead with burn injuries on his body and his throat slit, as the news agency PTI reported.

A preliminary examination of the crime scene indicated that Lohia must have been applying some oil on his foot which showed some swelling. The killer had first suffocated Lohia to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body on fire, the police chief said.

The ADGP said the preliminary examination of the scene of crime points towards murder. The forensic teams and crime teams are on spot. The investigation process has begun in the matter.

"It has come to the fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed is the main accused. Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources," ADGP said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote, “Dead body of Shri Hemant Lohia DG Prisons J&K found under suspicious circumstances. The First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started.”

Dead body of Shri Hemant Lohia DG Prisons J&K found under suspicious circumstances. First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) October 4, 2022

“Forensic teams and crime teams are on spot. The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on spot. J&K police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of its senior officer,” it added.

Meanwhile, ADGP also added that there is no terror act involved however thorough investigation is going on the matter. "So far no terror act is apparent as per the Initial investigation but a thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state," he said.