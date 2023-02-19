Jammu And Kashmir’s Anti- Enchroachment Drive Put On Hold Amid Controversy, Says Official

THE ANTI-Enchroachment drive which turned into a major controversy has been halted by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government. Thousands of people who had been cultivating and residing on public land have already been evicted as a result of the drive.

In order to provide protection to the small landholders, the government is preparing to come with a new policy and till then it asked the officials to halt the anti-enchroachment drive.

“Yes, the anti-encroachment drive has been put on hold. This has been done to factor in and consolidate what has been achieved so far in the drive," a senior Revenue official said in a statement.

The Jammu and Kashmir government used Bulldozers to remove encroachments of total 20 Lakh kanals (2.5 lakh acres) of land across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. In order to recovering land, many structures have been destroyed.

Earlier in January, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government started the anti-enchroachment drive to remove encroachers from the government land. The government further said that its target was influential people and that people who had constructed houses on small plots wouldn't be affected. The administration had earlier set January 31 to remove all encroachments.

The officials also said that large tracts of state land that had been occupied by people for decades, have already been retrieved. The Revenue officer also asserted that government never intended to take away the land of small households but the drive was started with an aim to recover large tracks of land enchroached by rich and influential people.

“In every meeting, Lt Governor has made it clear that no common man should be touched during anti-encroachment drive," the officer said. However, he admitted that some people suffered problems due to the drive.

Major political opposition parties including the National Conference and PDP have expressed their objection to the encroachment drive and demanded an immediate end to it.