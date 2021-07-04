The government also eased restrictions on opening of shops, markets and business establishments

Jammu/Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced that there will be no weekend lockdown in a total of 13 districts in the Union Territory. However, the daily night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM will continue, the government said. The government also eased restrictions on opening of shops, markets and business establishments while specifying norms for public behaviour involving vaccination.

Jammu Kashmir Unlock: Districts with no weekend lockdown



The districts with no weekend curfew are as following:

Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian.

Jammu Kashmir Unlock: What is allowed?

- All shops are now permitted to open on all days from 7 am to 7 pm

- All shops in the indoor shopping complexes can open only for the vaccinated customers or the ones presenting negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) report.

- Restaurants and bars are now allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

- All outdoor shops and bazaars can open for five days in the week except for Saturday and Sunday.

- Only 25 per cent of the shops are allowed to open inside indoor shopping complexes and malls on the basis of a roster issued by the concerned Deputy Commissioner (DC).

