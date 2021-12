Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Two policemen died on the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora on Friday. The two policepersons, identified as SgCT Mohammed Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to injuries after terrorists fired upon at a police party in Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the area has been cordoned off and further details for immediate developments will follow soon.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma