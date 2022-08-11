Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Jawans Killed, 2 Terrorists Gunned Down In Suicide Attack On Army Base In Rajouri

Jammu And Kashmir: Officials said the terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Army camp at Pargal in Rajouri's Darhal area. Although the attempt was foiled following an exchange of fire, three of Army personnel lost their lives.

By Aalok Sensharma
Updated: Thu, 11 Aug 2022 10:29 AM IST
Indian Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir/ ANI image used for representation

At least three jawans lost their lives while two others were injured after two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on a base of the Indian Army in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials on Thursday. However, the two terrorists were also killed during the attack.

"In a terrorist attack 25 km from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base. Both terrorists have been killed while three own troops have lost their lives. Operations in progress," news agency ANI quoted Army officials as saying.

"One Officer is also among the injured Army personnel in the terrorist attack and has been rushed for medical treatment. 16 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. The area is being sanitised," they added.

Officials said the terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Army camp at around 3.30 am at Pargal in Rajouri's Darhal area. Although the attempt was foiled following an exchange of fire, three of Army personnel lost their lives.

"As reported by army, someone tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal near Budh Kanadi in Darhal area of Rajouri district early morning. Sentry on guard duty challenged and an exchange of fire took place," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

"Additional parties have been despatched for the location which is around 6 km from police station Darhal."

This attack has brought back haunted memories of the deadly Uri attack in 2016, when four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists - armed with sophisticated weapons like AK-47 assault rifles with under-barrel grenade launchers - had infiltrated an Army camp, and killed 19 Indian soldiers while dozens were left injured.

In response, the special forces of the Indian Army carried out a surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), neutralising dozens of terrorists, who had plans to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.

