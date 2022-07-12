1 Policeman Killed, 2 Injured In Terror Attack In J-K's Srinagar

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed while two other constables were injured after some terrorists opened fire at them at the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

The police said the attack took place near the naka party at around 7.15 pm on Tuesday, adding that the three injured police personnel were taken to a local hospital. However, ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

"ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tribute to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The attack comes amid the rise in targeted killings of minorities and security officials in the Valley. The attacks have also caught the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has held multiple meetings with top officials, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Army Chief General Manoj Pande, to review the situation.

Shah in his meeting had advocated pro-active coordinated counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and asked officials to ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the union territory.

Authorities have blamed Pakistan for the rise in attacks in the Valley. They say that the terrorists want to instil a fear among the locals to disrupt the situation in the union territory (UT).

They also suspect that the terrorists might target the Amarnath Yatra. However, they have said that adequate security arrangements are in place for the Yatra, which began recently.

"The anti-terrorist operations will continue with border security grid being further beefed up with the recruitment of 200 Special Police Officers in recently created border battalions," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said earlier this month.