2 cops were killed after some terrorists attacked a police party in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: Two police officials were martyred while several others got injured after a group of terrorists attacked a police convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar city, reported news agency ANI.

Giving details about the incident, the officials said that they have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to identify the terrorists who attacked the police convoy. The officials further said that five cops were injured after the terrorists attacked their convoy, adding that they were shifted to a local hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. 3 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where two among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone police in a tweet.

#UPDATE Two Police personnel lost their lives and one injured in the firing by terrorists in Nowgam. Area cordoned off. More details awaited. (visuals deferred by unspecified time). #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/8oecUfOKqv pic.twitter.com/l9xEG35vUS — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

The attack comes just a day before the country celebrates its 74th Independence Day. In wake of the situation, the intelligence agencies have issued a warning, saying that the terrorists might carry out attacks across the Valley.

Following the warning, the security across the Valley has been beefed up and the administration has deployed extra forces at several places across Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any attempts by militants to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations.

This will be first Independence Day function since Jammu and Kashmir became a union territory. Meanwhile, full dress rehearsal was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium and other district headquarters of the Valley on Thursday in preparation for the Independence Day celebrations.

"In connection with the celebrations of Independence Day-2020, a full dress rehearsal was held today at S K Stadium in Srinagar where Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole hoisted the national flag and took salute at the march past," news agency PTI quoted an official spokesperson as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma