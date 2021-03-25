The injured personnel have been rushed to a hospital, said a senior CRPF official while giving details about the attack.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives while two others were severely injured after some unknown militants attacked their convoy at Lawaypora in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Kashmir Inspector-General of Police of Vijay Kumar, while giving details about the incident, said that the attack was reportedly carried out by the militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He also said that the injured officials have been shifted to a local hospital and the area has been cordoned off.

This comes nearly ten days after the Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, eliminated top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Sajjad Afghani and his aide Jahangir Ahmad Wani in Shopian's Rawalpora area. Afghani, whose real name was Vilayat Hussain Lone, was active since September 2018 and had killed several civilians in the Valley.

"Several terror crime cases were registered against him including a case pertaining to terrorising the people so as to keep them away from panchayat polls including blazing a panchayat ghar at Kanji-ullar," news agency PTI quoted a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police official as saying.

Since August last year, the security forces have launched an operation to finish Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Valley. This year, the security forces have killed 19 terrorists while four security forces personnel lost their lives.

"This year so far, 9 anti-terror operations were carried out by a joint team of police and security forces and in these encounters, 19 terrorists were neutralized. 9 out of 19 dead terrorists were from the Shopian district alone and the rest from other districts of Valley," said Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar earlier this week.

"This year, bigger success came to us when JeM commander Sajjad Afghani and Chief of Al-Badr terror group, Abdul Ghani Khawaja were neutralized. Both were involved in several cases including attacks on security forces," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma