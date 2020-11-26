The officials have informed that they have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Two personnel of the Indian Army were killed on Thursday after nearly three terrorists attacked a Quick Reaction Team of the security forces at the Aban Shah Chowk, HMT, Khushipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The officials said that the terrorists opened fire at Army patrol, critically injuring two soldiers. The two soldiers were later evacuated to the nearest medical facility where they succumbed to their injuries, the officials said, adding that they have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

"3 terrorists started shooting at our Army soldiers. Two jawans were critically injured and reportedly succumbed to injuries. Jaish has active movement here, by evening we'll identify the group. Terrorists fled in a car and were armed. 2 are probably Pakistani and one local," said Kashmir Inspector General of Police, as reported by news agency ANI.

The attack comes days after the security forces eliminated four terrorists in Kashmir's Nagrota. The terrorists, who had reportedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) after walking 30 km, were "commando trained" and were planning to carry out multiple attacks across the Valley on the anniversary of 26/11.

The terrorists were also in constant touch with Masood Azhar's brother and senior Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Mufti Rauf Asghar, the officials had said, adding that huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

Following the Nagrota encounter, India had slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists on its soil, saying New Delhi will take all steps "to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had later held a meeting with top security officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and assessed the situation in the Valley.

"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi had tweeted after meeting.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma