Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: At least two policemen were martyred while two civilians lost their lives after some militants, suspected to be from the Lashkar-e-Taiba, opened fire at a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police at Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The officials said that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway, adding that those who were injured in the attack are getting treatment at the Army's 92 Base Hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir Police sources, quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that the terrorists attacked the security forces near Main Chowk Sopore around noon. Though the forces valiantly retaliated, five personnel and three civilians were injured in the attack.

The police sources told Dainik Jagran that the condition of three people, including two personnel of the security forces, is critical. The sources said that the two officials killed in the attack have been identified as constables Wasim Ahmed and Shaukat Ahmed. While the civilians killed in the attack have been identified as Bashir Ahmed Khan and Shaukat Ahmed Shala, they said.

Meanwhile, the National Conference and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference have condemned the attack and said that their "thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones".

"Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the deceased," tweeted National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah.

Meanwhile, this is the second time in 24 hours when militants have opened fire at a convoy of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on Friday, some militants attacked a security forces' party in the Shopian district.

However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. A police official later said the militants fired upon the joint party of police and CRPF at Aglar in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district around noon.

