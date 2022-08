1 Migrant Labourer Killed, 2 Injured In Grenade Attack By Militants In J-K's Pulwama

A migrant labourer was killed while two others got injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday. The militants hurled grenades at outside labourers in the Gadoora area in the Pulwama district. The police have cordoned off the area and have started the search operations.

The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz, resident of Sakwa Parsa in Bihar while the two injured have been identified as Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Majbool, residents of Rampur and Bihar. The police said that both Arif and Majbool are stable.

"Terrorists hurled a grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

"The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz, resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The injured have been identified as Mohd Arif and Mohd Majbool, residents of Rampur, Bihar. Both are stable," Police added.

Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists fired upon a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police. The police said no injury or other damage took place.

Earlier, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended in the higher reaches of Aloosa forest during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP and CRPF, said the Indian Army on Sunday. During the search, war-like stores were recovered from him.

"A specific input was received from Jammu and Kashmir and Army Intelligence Unit regarding the presence of two suspected terrorists in Gen Area Aloosa Forest. On July 30, a joint operation led by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP and CRPF was launched. During a search of higher reaches in Aloosa Forest, a suspected area was identified. The area was cordoned with extreme caution," said the Indian Army.

During a search of the area one suspected individual (terrorist) was seen and surrounded from all sides and apprehended. During the search, war-like stores were recovered from him, added the Army. As per sources, the terrorist belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was planning to carry out attacks on security forces in the coming days. His aim was to cause major disruption during Amarnath Yatra.

Pakistan's desperate attempts to cause fear and panic amongst the locals are aimed at disturbing the prevailing peace and normalcy in the valley. All efforts will be made by the security forces to deny terrorists any space to operate freely. By apprehending one hardcore LeT a major incident has been averted, added the Army.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Border Security Force troops fired at an unidentified flying object in the Kanachak sector at the International Border in Jammu. According to the BSF, the object was flying with a blinking light at 9.31 PM as it tried to cross the International Border (IB). There have been many instances of drones being spotted on the international border with Pakistan.

Previously, on the intervening night of July 26 and 27, BSF troops had spotted the movement of a drone along the international border in Rajasthan as it was found to be moving near the Gharsana sector of Sri Ganganagar district. In another incident on July 22, the BSF troops fired at a drone coming from the Pakistani side near the international border in Jammu.



(With ANI Inputs)