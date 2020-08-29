3 militants were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: At three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and millitants at the Zadoora village Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, said the officials while adding that a soldier also lost his life during the operation.

The officials said that the security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the Zadoora area of Pulwama in the wee hours of Saturday after intel suggested that some militants are hiding in the region.

The search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon a search party of the security forces, the officials said, adding that "incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the encounter site".

This is the second encounter by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours. On Friday, the security forces had gunned down four terrorists in Kashmir's Shopian district, said officials, adding that one militant had surrendered.

"One terrorist (has) surrendered. Two AKs and three pistols recovered (from the encounter site)," Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to officials, the killed terrorists have been identified as Suhail Bhat, Zubair Nengroo and Shakir-ul-Jabbar. As per reports, Parray and Suhail Bhat were also involved in the recent abduction and killing of a panch from Khanmoh area of the city.

The officials said that keeping in view the prevailing pandemic due to COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of people from inherent risk of contracting the infection, the bodies of the militants shall be sent to Handwara for burial purposes after completion of all formalities.



The nearest family members of the killed terrorists shall be allowed to participate in the last rites at Handwara, the officials added.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma