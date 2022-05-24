Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: A constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police lost his life on Tuesday in a terrorist attack at the Anchar area in Srinagar's Soura, said officials. The constable, identified as Saifullah Qadri, was at his home when he was attacked by the terrorists.

His seven-year-old daughter was also injured in the attack. The two were later shifted to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital, where Qadri succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

With India tightening its noose around Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, terrorists have started targeting innocent civilians and officials in the Valley. Two weeks back, a similar incident took place in Srinagar, where Jammu and Kashmir police constable Ghulam Hassan Dar was attacked at Aiwa bridge of downtown.

Dar was critically injured in the attack and was shifted to SKIMS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on JKP Ct Ghulam Hassan Dar in Srinagar. I assure his family & people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished.The entire Civil & Security establishment stands shoulder to shoulder with the family of brave martyr," Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted while condemning the attack.

The continous attacks have forced security officials to revisit their plans. Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also chaired a meeting in this regard and directed officials to conduct pro-active coordinated counter-terror operations in union territory (UT).

In his meeting, in which Sinha and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla were also present, Shah also reviewed the arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra and asked security forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah had said that "to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism" in the UT, the Union Home Ministry informed in a release.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma