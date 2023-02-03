CBI Raids In Jammu Kashmir: Over 37 Locations Across J-K Raided In Connection With FAA Recruitment Scam

CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting searches at 37 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment exam of accounts assistants in the finance department, the official, as quoted by a news agency said on Friday.

A senior official confirmed that the searches are underway at the premises of Jammu and Kashmir government officials along with Udhampur, Rajapuri and Doda. Some Jammu and Kashmir forest officials, two CRPF personnel, touts and other gang members at various locations in the Union Territory.

CBI is conducting searches at 37 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with Finance Department's Accounts Assistant paper leak case: CBI Sources pic.twitter.com/6EUPIXB83l — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

In November, last year, the CBI registered a case over alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the posts of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department, officials said.

"There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination and the Government of J&K constituted an inquiry committee to look into the same. The report of the committee revealed the alleged conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, a private company based in Bengaluru, beneficiary candidates and others causing gross irregularities in the conduct of the examination," read the FIR.

Twenty people have been charged in the case, including Neelam Khajuria, a former JKSSB member, Anju Raina, a section officer, and Karnail Singh, a former BSF frontier headquarters medical officer who was also a suspect in the J-K Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination Scam case.

The board held the test on March 6, 2022, and the results were released on April 21 of that same year. According to the FIR, a high percentage of selected candidates were from the districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi, which led to suspicions of paper leaks and other irregularities.

