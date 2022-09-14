11 Dead, 25 Injured In Mini-Bus Accident In J-K's Poonch; Rescue Ops Underway

11 people died in mini-bus accident in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch. The rescue operation is in progress

By Radha Basnet
Updated: Wed, 14 Sep 2022 11:24 AM IST
11 Dead, 25 Injured In Mini-Bus Accident In J-K's Poonch; Rescue Ops Underway
As many as 11 people were killed while 25 were injured after a mini bus accident occurred in the Sawjian area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Wednesday. The injured people are shifted to a hospital in Mandi. Indian Army's rescue operation is underway.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for family members of the deceased. Also directs authorities to provide the best treatment to those injured.

“Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured,” Office of LG J&K tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also expressed distress in connection with the loss of lives due to a bus accident in the Sawjian area of Poonch.

“The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” President of India tweeted. 

The accident took place while the bus was on its way to Mandi from Sawjian.

Further details awaited. 

