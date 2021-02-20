The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the sanitation worker has been severely injured in the attack and is getting treated at a local hospital in the city.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: A sanitation worker at a private school in the Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was injured in a suspected grenade attack on Saturday, reported Dainik Jagran.

The sanitation worker, who has been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Ahanger, was reportedly cleaning the school campus when the suspected grenade attack took place.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that Ahmad has been severely injured in the attack and is getting treated at a local hospital in the city.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the blast was caused by an old grenade in the school premises which could have been hid by terrorists," Handwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr GV Sandeep said, as reported by Dainik Jagran.

"We will also record Reyaz's statement once he recovers from his injuries," he added.

Over the last few days, militants in the Valley have increased their attacks, creating panic among the locals. On Saturday, two policemen -- Constable Suhail and Constable Mohammed Yusuf -- were shot dead by a terrorist in broad daylight in an upmarket Srinagar area, an incident that was captured on CCTV.

The police said that they have identified the assailant as Saqib and has launched a hunt for him. "We have identified the terrorist and we will soon catch hold of him," Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said while speaking to news agency PTI.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that Saqib had joined militancy seven months back and is a member of The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

This was the second such attack in the city in three days. On Wednesday evening, terrorists shot at and injured the son of a popular eatery owner in the city's high security Durganag area at a time when a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation in the union territory.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma