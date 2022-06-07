Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In an early morning success, the security forces on Tuesday neutralised two terrorists, who were affliated with Hafiz Saeed's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials.

The operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kupwara's Chaktaras Kandi area following specific inputs that some terrorists were hiding in the region.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that one of the terrorists who was gunned down on Tuesday was a Pakistani national and has been identified as Tufail. He said the operation is still underway.

This is the second encounter launched by security forces in the Valley in less than 24 hours. On Monday night, they had neutralised another Lashkar terrorist in the Sopore area of the Baramulla district.

"As per the documents recovered from the killed Pakistani terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. One AK rifle, five magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

More Details Awaited

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma