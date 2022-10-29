1 Dead, 6 Trapped After Landslide At Power Project Tunnel In Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar

AT least one person was killed and six rescuers are trapped under debris after a landslide took place at a power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Saturday, Union minister Jitendra Singh said.

Singh took to Twitter and said that a JCB driver died in the unfortunate incident.

“Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving report of a fatal landslide at the site of under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. Rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris,” Singh tweeted.

He added, "The site after the incident, has also got unfortunately trapped under the debris. All efforts being made to retrieve and save the trapped persons. Further assistance, as required, being provided. I am in constant touch with the District administration.#JammuAndKashmir."

Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha expressed grief on the incident and said, "My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the early recovery of injured. Army, SDRF and police are carrying out rescue operations. Dist Admin directed to provide all necessary assistance."