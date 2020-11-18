At least 12 people were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists near the Kakapora Chowk in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 12 people were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on a joint team of Police and Central Reserve Police force in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road, injuring 12 civilians, the agency said.

#UPDATE | 12 civilians have been injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Kakapora, Pulwama: CRPF #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/Kd0LKLkCJi — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

NDTV reported that no member of the CRPF was injured in the incident. The injured civilians were rushed to a nearby hospital. Most of them have suffered splinter wounds.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and a search is underway to nab the attackers.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja