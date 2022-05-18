Jammu | Jagran News Desk: Several landmine explosions were triggered by a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, said officials on Wednesday.

The fire, the officials said, started on Monday in a forest across the LoC, but it spread to the Indian side in the Mendhar sector and triggered an explosion of nearly half a dozen landmines.

"The forest fire has been raging for the past three days. We along with the Army are dousing the fire," Forester Kanar Hussain Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "The fire was brought under control (with help from the Indian Army) but this morning it started in Daramshal block and spread fast due to powerful winds."

A similar fire also broke out in the Sunderbandi area in the Rajouri district on Wednesday, said officials, adding that the blaze spread to other forest areas, including Ghambhir, Nikka, Panjgraye, Brahamana, and Moghala.

"The fire came from across the border and also spread to LOC areas of Upper Kangdi and Dok Banyad," said Shah, adding that the blaze was brought under control, without a human loss.

Both Poonch and Rajouri are important and have been frequently used by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to enter the Indian side of the LoC. On Wednesday, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi also visited forward areas in Rajouri and Poonch to review the security situation and operational preparedness in the region.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was accompanied by 16th Corps Commander Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh.

Jammu-based PRO (Defence) said Lieutenant General Dwivedi was briefed by officials about steps taken by them to maintain a robust posture to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. He complimented all ranks for their untiring efforts and reiterated the continued need to remain vigilant and alert while operating in the area, the PRO said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma