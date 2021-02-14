This comes at a time when the whole country observed the second anniversary of the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF Bravehearts.

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: Averting a major tragedy, the security officials on Sunday recovered nearly seven kgs of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from a bus stand in Jammu. The officials also arrested man from the Pulwama district in connection with the case.

This comes at a time when the whole country observed the second anniversary of the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Bravehearts.

"We were on high alert as we had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the anniversary of Pulwama attack. Last night we arrested a person named Sohail and recovered 6 to 6.5 kgs of IED from his possession," said Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh.

"He (arrested accused Sohail) revealed during probe that he studies in Chandigarh and he received message from Pakistan's Al Badr Tanzeem to plant IED here," he added.

Since the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, terrorists organisations have increased their attempts to carry out attacks across the Valley. However, the forces have beefed up security in the Valley and have foiled several attacks by the militants.

On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba-backed The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist Zahoor Ahmad Rather, who is suspected behind the killing of 3 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the Valley.

The officials said that Rather was arrested from the Samba district following specific information by the Anantnag Police. "A team of Police from Anantnag arrested the militant, Zahoor Ahmad Rather alias Sahil alias Khalid of TRF from Samba on the intervening night of February 12 and 13," the officials said.

The security forces have also increased their operations against militants in Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar instructed all districts SSPs to enhance anti-terrorist operations in their respective areas and also take all proactive steps to encourage surrendering of local terrorists.

He also urged the officers to handle the situations with utmost care so that anti-national and anti-social elements do not get any chance to vitiate the prevailing peaceful atmosphere.

