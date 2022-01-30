Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In yet another blow to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Valley, five terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed were eliminated by security forces in two separate encounters in the Pulwama and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Sunday morning.

Calling the operations a 'big success', Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that top Jaish commander Zahid Wani was also killed in the dual encounters.

"05 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us," Kashmir Zone Police quoted Kumar as saying.

The encounter in Pulwama had broken out on Saturday evening in the Naira area. According to police, four terrorists - all affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammed - were killed in the operation and incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered.

In Budgam, the encounter broke out in the Charar-i-Sharief area where a terrorist affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba was eliminated, the police informed, adding that an AK-56 assault rifle was recovered from him.

This comes after a police officer was shot dead by militants in the Anantnag district. The policeman, identified as head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie, was shot near his residence at Hasanpora in the Tabala area of Bijbehara.

"The martyred official was posted at Police Station Kulgam. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture," a police official told news agency PTI, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

The killing of Ganie was condemned by several Jammu and Kashmir politicians, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who said that the perpetrators of the barbaric act would be punished soon.

"I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our J&K Police HC Ali Mohammad in Anantnag district by terrorists. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain. The perpetrators of this barbaric act will be punished soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr," Sinha tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma