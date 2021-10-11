Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In a massive success, the security forces on Monday neutralised a terrorist, who has been identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Dar, who was involved in one of the recent civilian killings at Shahgund in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist was affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a group that has links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), said officials.

In a press conference, the Jammu and Kashmir Police also said that another terrorist was neutralised in a separate encounter at Khagund in Anantnag. However, the officials did not reveal the identity of the slain terrorist, but said that a policeman was injured in the encounter in Anantnag.

"Two terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Anantnag and Bandipora last night. One of the terrorists has been identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Dar who was involved in one of the recent civilian killings," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Dar's killing is a massive success for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir as terrorists have started attacking civilians in the Valley following a shift in their strategy. Officials have said that the terrorists are "frustrated" over a large number of killings of their leaders and recruits that have forced their Pakistan-based handlers to change their strategy.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week held a crucial meet with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other top officials in the wake of recent targeted killings including those of Hindus and Sikhs. During the meet, Shah instructed the officials to nab the terrorists and check the further occurrence of such incidents.

According to official statistics, a total 28 civilians were killed by terrorists so far in 2021. Out of the 28 killed, five persons belong to local Hindu or Sikh communities and two non-local Hindu labourers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma