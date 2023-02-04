Doda Sinking: GSI Team On Spot To Analyse Joshimath-Like Situation; Over 300 Evacuated | Updates

Officials said that at least 22 houses have developed cracks, out of which three have collapsed. (Image Credit: ANI)

AFTER land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, which has left hundreds of families homeless, cracks have developed in houses in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, district officials and a team from the Geological Survey of India investigated the area where 21 structures had reported subsidence. Cracks have started appearing in Nayi Basti, a residential township in the Doda district’s Thathri region.

Here are the key developments in the Doda Subsidence

- Officials claim that everything is under control and the government has sent a team from the Geological Survey of India to investigate the matter and will further send their report to the government. The Deputy Commissioner of the district and his senior colleagues are continuously supervising the situation.

- Officials said that at least 22 houses have developed cracks, out of which three have collapsed. At least 300 people have been evacuated from their homes, where cracks have developed. The officials also said more people could be at risk.

- A mosque and a religious school for girls are among the 21 structures in the Thathri municipality of the district’s Nai Basti village that has so far developed cracks.

- Doda is a district in the eastern part of Jammu which comes under the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Due to significant altitude differences between locations, the climate in the area is not uniform.

- Almost 20 families have shifted to safer areas after it was assessed that all structures with cracks pose a danger.

- The cracks in a house first appeared in December last year and have now started to worsen, ANI reported citing the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Doda, Athar Amin Zargar.

- "Cracks were reported in a house in December in the Doda district. Till yesterday, six buildings developed cracks, but now these cracks have started to increase and the area seems to be sinking as several structures in the area have developed cracks," SDM Doda said.

- The District Collector of Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan said that 19 houses along with two structures have developed cracks. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is on the site and gathered samples; they will enlighten us on the details of what is currently happening. Actions should be taken under disaster management

- However, the officials said that the situation of Doda is not comparable to Joshimath land subsidence in Uttarakhand where cracks have developed due to soil sinking.