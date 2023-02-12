J&K Doctors Seek Help Via WhatsApp Video Call To Deliver Baby Amid Snowfall

META-owned WhatsApp-the social media app used for texting and calling, is used by almost everyone who owns a mobile. From sending funny memes to the college group to video calling our friends and family members who live far away from us, it has rather become a part of our routine.

However, the incident that reportedly happened in Jammu and Kashmir reminds us of the scene from the movie 3 Idiots where Amir Khan delivered a baby while speaking to Kareena Kapoor (who plays the role of a doctor in the movie) via webcam.

In somewhat a similar instance, a pregnant woman in the remote Keran in Jammu and Kashmir was assisted by doctors in delivering a healthy baby over a WhatsApp call.

"On Friday night, we received a patient in labour at the Keran PHC (primary health centre) with history of complicated delivery with eclampsia, prolonged labour and episiotomy," said Block Medical Officer of Kralpora Dr Mir Mohammad Shafi as quoted by the news agency PTI.

In order to take the patient to the hospital with maternity facility, an air evacuation was needed, as Keran remained cut off from the rest of Kupwara district during the winter.

However, due to continuous snowfall on Thursday and Friday, it was a challenge to arrange an air evacuation. The situation led the medical staff at the Keran PHC to look for an alternative way to assist in the delivery.

Dr Parvaiz, guided Dr Arshad Sofi and his paramedical staff at the Keran PHC to follow the required procedures and delivered the baby guided by a gynaecologist in Kralpora subdistrict hospital, Dr Parvaiz over WhatsApp call.

"The patient was induced (into labour) and after six hours a healthy baby girl was born. Currently, both the baby and the mother are under observation and doing fine," Dr Shafi said.

(With inputs from agency)