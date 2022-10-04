Domestic Help Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Jammu And Kashmir DG Prisons | 10 Points

THE ACCUSED domestic help who was involved in the murder of Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Prisons Hemant K Lohia has been arrested on Tuesday after a nigh-long manhunt. The police said the Interrogation of the accused has been started.

“In a major manhunt launched by J&K police throughout the night, the accused involved in the murder case of Shri Hemant Lohia has been apprehended. Interrogation of the accused has started,” J&K Police tweeted.

Here Are The 10 Developments On DG’s Murder:

As per Jammu Additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, his domestic helper who has been identified as Yasir Ahmed is the main suspected accused in the murder of DG Lohia.

Earlier, the ADGP informed that the accused was on the run and police had recovered the murder weapon. Besides, "a diary of the accused has also been found, which reflects his depressed mental state," he added.

J&K Director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh told media persons that 57-year-old Lohia was staying at his friend's house for the past few days.

After having dinner, he went back to his room. The domestic helper was inside his room on the pretext of helping him with some ailment.

“The helper then latched the door from inside and attacked him several times with a sharp weapon, also tried to suffocate him. The accused as per history is an aggressive, unstable person. His pictures have been issued in the media and hunt for him is on, “ Singh said.

Jammu and Kashmir police earlier tweeted, "Dead body of Hemant Lohia DG Prisons J&K found under suspicious circumstances. The First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started.”

Earlier, according to police, preliminary examination of the crime scene indicated that Lohia must have been applying some oil on his foot which showed some swelling.

The killer had first suffocated Lohia to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat.

Meanwhile, ADGP also added that there is no terror act involved in the case. "So far no terror act is apparent as per the Initial investigation but a thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state," he said.

“Hemant Lohia was an outstanding Police officer and a great human being. He served the country with great honour & dedication. Shocked and deeply grieved at his sad demise. My condolences to the bereaved family and friends,” the Office of LG J&K tweeted.

(With Agency Inputs)