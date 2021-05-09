Jammu and Kashmir COVID Restrictions: It also issued new guidelines for the UT, saying only essential services will continue during the restriction.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the corona curfew in the union territory (UT) till 7 am on May 17 amid fears over the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also issued new guidelines for the UT, saying only essential services will continue during the restriction. However, it said that marriages and wedding ceremonies can take place with only 25 people.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had first imposed a curfew in 11 districts of the UT on April 29. It was extended to all the 20 districts the next day. On May 3, the restrictions were extended till Thursday which was later extended till Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a rise in cases since the country got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It on Saturday recorded 4,788 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally of infected persons to 2,11,742 while the death toll in the UT rose to 2,672 with a record 60 fatalities in 24 hours.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,529 were from the Jammu division and 3,259 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

The officials said that Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 853 cases, followed by 634 in Jammu district and 573 in Anantnag district.

The number of active cases has reached 46,535 in the union territory, while 1,62,535 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 2,672 as 60 fresh deaths -- 42 in Jammu region and 18 in Kashmir valley -- were reported in the past 24 hours in the union territory.

(With inputs from PTI)

