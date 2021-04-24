J-K COVID Restrictions: In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said that the weekend curfew will begin from 8 pm on Saturday and continue till 6 am on April 26.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday imposed a weekend curfew in the union territory (UT) amid the massive spike in coronavirus cases across the country. In a statement, the UT administration said that the weekend curfew will begin from 8 pm on Saturday and continue till 6 am on April 26.

It said that all essential services will be allowed during the restricted period. It, however, said that all non-essential shops, markets and commercial institutions will remain closed till Monday.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed a night curfew in all the 20 districts of the UT. It had also imposed various curbs in the UT and said that public transport will ply with only 50 per cent seating capacity.

Asking officials to ensure that appropriate COVID behaviour is followed, the UT administration had said that only 50 per cent shops in market complexes, bazaars and malls within the municipal limits or urban local body will be allowed to open through a rotation system.

Currently, the COVID-19 caseload in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1.56 lakh while more than 2,000 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen. Amid this, the UT administration has beefed up its preparation for the third phase of vaccination that will begin from May 1 and said that vaccines will be provided for free for people in the age group of 18 to 45 years.

On Friday, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam also reviewed the public health response to the pandemic and asked the administration to remain alert and tighten the implementation of existing control measures and SOPs to reverse the upward trend.

Considering the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, the chief secretary impressed upon the officers to strictly implement the strategy of testing, vaccination, strict control in containment zones and promotion of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among masses to prevent a further surge in the cases.

Informing that certain districts are showing very high positivity rate, the chief secretary asked the respective district administrations to ramp up testing in the identified target clusters and prioritise vaccination of the eligible population groups.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma