Jammu | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday extended the night curfew, which was supposed to end on Monday, till May 6 amid the major surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Issuing fresh guidelines, the union territory (UT) administration said that the night curfew will start at 8 PM and will conclude on the next day at 7 AM.

"Night curfew (8 pm to 7 am) to continue in all municipal and urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu," it said.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma