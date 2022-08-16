Jammu And Kashmir: 7 Killed As ITBP Bus Carrying 39 Security Personnel Falls Into Riverbed

At least six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and a police official lost their lives while several others were injured after a civil bus carrying 39 personnel of the security forces plunged into riverbed near the Frislan village of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The bus fell down after its brakes reportedly failed.

Out of the 39 jawans, 37 were from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The two others belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The jawans, who were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra, were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.

A rescue operation is currently underway. Officials said that those injured in the incident are being airlifted to the Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment while adding that a Border Security Force (BSF) helicopter has also been pressed to airlift the casualties.

#WATCH Injured ITBP personnel rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, J&K



6 ITBP personnel have lost their lives, several injured after a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and 2 Police personnel fell into riverbed in Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/7QjiswkUnt — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

"In a road accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got martyred while as several others got injured, who are being airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The death toll, however, is expected to rise as the condition of six of the injured personnel is stated to be critical. "Our 6 jawans have lost their lives, 30 injured. We will provide the best possible treatment to the injured. ITBP HQ keeping a watch on the situation. The jawans were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty. All help will be provided to affected families," the ITBP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the incident and said that a rescue operation is underway. "Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also condoled the loss of lives in the incident. "Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest," he tweeted.