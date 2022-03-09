Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: At least one person was killed while 13 or 14 others have been injured in a blast outside the complex of the district court in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur town today. According to initial reports, the blast took place at 1 pm today at the Slathia Chowk in the city. Meanwhile, police and other security personnel have reached the spot.

In a tweet today, Singh wrote, "Blast explosion around "Rehri" near Tehsildar office at Udhampur. One life lost, 13 injured being moved to hospital. I am in touch with DC Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out..too early to draw any definite conclusion."

According to Udhampur SSP Vinod Kumar, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police are ascertaining the cause of the blast and a report will be filed later in the day. "A blast took place here in Udhampur town. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. One person has died and fourteen have been injured", SSP Kumar said.

