Three security officials lost their lives after terrorists attacked their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: At three security personnel -- two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a special police officer (SPO) -- lost their lives after terrorists attacked their convoy at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, said officials.

Following the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and neautrilised a terrorist who was involved in the attack and an AK-47 rifle was recovered. "We believe Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has carried this attack. We will give a befitting reply to terrorists. 3 terrorists escaped after the firing at check-post. 1 policeman and 2 CRPF jawans lost their lives," Inspector-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jammu & Kashmir: One personnel of J&K Police & two CRPF soldiers have lost their lives, after terrorists fired some rounds of fire at a joint naka party of CRPF and Police in Baramullah. Area cordoned off & search underway to nab terrorists. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/hrXIqhAuZK Also Read Bengaluru Violence: Karnataka govt to invoke UAPA Act, damages to be.. — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

This is third such attack on security forces in the last three days in Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, a similar incident happened in Baramulla after some militants fired gunshots on a security forces party during a cordon and search operation, said the officials while adding that no loss of life or injury has been reported so far.

"The cordon and search operation was being carried out in the orchards at Warpora and Dangerpora in Sopore area of the district in north Kashmir," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Meanwhile, two police officials were martyred on August 14 after some terrorists attacked their convoy in Nowgam area on the outskirts of the Srinagar city, said the officials, adding that the terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The officials said that the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists the police party near Nowgam bypass on the morning of August 14, saying three officials were also injured in the attack. "We have such inputs every year before August 15 and January 26. We had inputs that they will try (an attack) in some area. The boys were alert and prepared, but they (the militants) came from the rear side and fired on them," an official said, as reported by PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma