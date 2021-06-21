Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: The officials said that Pandit was responsible for the killing of two BJP councillors and a policeman in March this year in Sopore.

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: In a massive success against terror in the Vally, the security forces on Monday morning eliminated three top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including Mudasir Pandit, in an encounter at Gund Brath in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

Throwing light on the encounter, the security forces said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched a joint operation on Sunday night following information about the presence of the terrorists, including Pandit.

The officials said that Pandit was wanted by the police in many cases. They said that he was also responsible for the killing of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors and a policeman in March this year in Sopore.

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in killing of 03 policemen, 02 councillors and 02 civilians recently and other several terror crimes got killed in Sopore encounter," said Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar in a Tweet.

Four people, including two policemen, were also killed in a terrorist attack last week in Sopore after some militants opened fire at a joint party of the CRPF. The officials suspect that Pandit was the one responsible for the attack.

Meanwhile, Pandit's encounter comes at a time when the political activity has increased in Jammu and Kashmir after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an all-party meet on June 24 to discuss the current situation in the Valley.

As per some unconfirmed reports, PM Modi will discuss restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir in the meeting, which will also be attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

The statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was sacked in 2019 after the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

