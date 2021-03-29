The officials said that both Reyaz and Shafat were killed on the spot after the militants opened fire at them while another councillor -- Shams-ud-din Peer -- was injured in the attack.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: A Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel -- Shafqat Ahmad -- and a councillor -- Riyaz Ahmad -- lost their lives on Monday after some unknown militants attacked Block Development Council (BDC) Chairperson Fareeda Khan in Baramulla's Sopore village.

The officials said that both Reyaz and Shafat were killed on the spot after the militants opened fire at them while another councillor -- Shams-ud-din Peer -- was injured in the attack, adding that they have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

"Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad and councillor Riyaz Ahmad died and councillor Shams-ud-din Peer was injured. Area cordoned off and details awaited," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

This is the second major attack on officials in less than a week. On Thursday, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred while several others were injured in a militant attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The militants opened fire on the CRPF personnel in Lawaypora in the Parimpora police station area in Jammu and Kashmir, a police official had said.

Four CRPF personnel were injured in the attack and were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where a sub-inspector was declared dead on arrival, the official had said.

He had said that the injured personnel were moved to a military hospital here, where a constable succumbed to injuries.

The deceased have been identified as sub-inspector Manga Ram Dev Barman and constable Ashok Kumar. The injured constables were Nazim Ali and Jaganath Ray.

The area, which has witnessed several attacks on security forces and encounters with militants in recent years, has been cordoned off, the official said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma