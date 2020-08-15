Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hinted that Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections could be held soon and said that he was "committed" to the Union Territory having its own chief minister and ministers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hinted that Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections could be held soon and said that he was "committed" to the Union Territory having its own chief minister and ministers. Addressing the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the prime minister said that elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir once the delimitation process is over.

"Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held. Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this," PM Modi said during his speech.

Referring to his government's move to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister also claimed that the past one year had been a "journey of development" for the Union Territory and women and Dalits in the UT received their rights.

"This is a year of a new journey of development for J&K. This is the year of the rights received by women and the Dalits in J&K. This year is also the year of a life of dignity for refugees in J&K," the PM said.

Last year, the Modi government had revoked Article 370 of the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir, ending a significant autonomy of the region and divided the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

While Ladakh was made a UT with its legislature, Jammu and Kashmir would get to elect its own government like Delhi. Soon after the revocation of Article 370, PM Modi had promised that Jammu and Kashmir would not remain a Union Territory for long and that elections will be be held soon.

"We want elections to be held. People will soon get a chance to choose their elected representatives. They will choose their MLAs, their ministers and their Chief Minister," Modi said after the suspension of Article 370.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma