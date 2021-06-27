Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, suspect that a couple of drones were used to carry out the blasts in an attempt to repeat the 2016 Pathankot terror attack.

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: At least two personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were injured after a couple of explosions within five minutes rocked the technical area of the Jammu Airport in the wee hours of Sunday.

The officials said that blasts -- one at the rooftop of a building while another in an open area -- took place around 1.45 am. They said that the area has been sealed off and the forensic team is at the spot, trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

"Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. Probe on," the Indian Air Force tweeted.

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, suspect that a couple of drones were used to carry out the blasts in an attempt to repeat the 2016 Pathankot terror attack. The sources said that drones were used to carry improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the airport.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Air Chief Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora to take a stock of the situation. Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have also said that a high-level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance.

The explosions at the Jammu Airport come at a time when the security forces have beefed up their operations against terror in the Valley. Earlier this week, the forces eliminated three top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including Mudasir Pandit alias Mass Bhai, at Gund Brath in Sopore.

The officials said that Pandit and other terrorists were involved in several attacks in Kashmir. They also said that 18 FIRs were registered against Pandit, who was also involved in the killing of nine personnel of the security forces and four civilians.

"I urge the militant families not to give shelter to active militants. Then they blame the police for misbehaving with them.... The families of militants should refrain from providing food and shelter to active militants," Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh appealed following the operation.

