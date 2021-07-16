J-K Encounter: The encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists at Alamdar Colony in the Danmar area of Srinagar, police said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two local terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday, said Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists at Alamdar Colony in the Danmar area of Srinagar, police said. "With today's operation, police along with security forces neutralised 78 terrorists in the valley so far this year," Vijay Kumar added.

Two unidentified terrorists were killed during an encounter between security personnel and terrorists at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar. Search underway. Details awaited: Jammu & Kashmir Police



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/naE2pEo96u — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

"In these encounters, most of the terrorists (39 out of 78) were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT followed by HM, Al-Badr, JeM & Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind," he further said. A search operation is currently underway in the area. Meanwhile, four suspected drones were spotted at different locations in Samba and Jammu, reported news agency ANI.

This is the second encounter between the security forces and terrorists in J&K in as many days. On Wednesday, Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz (alias Abu Huraira) and two other terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district.

The encounter broke out in Pulwama town of the south Kashmir district after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

A major tragedy was also averted on Wednesday as security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants under a chinar tree in the Kulgam district of J&K.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta