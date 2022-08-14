Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam Ahead Of I-Day

A police personnel, identified as Tahir Khan who was a resident of Mendhar in the Poonch district, lost his life after some terrorists lobbed a grenade at an outpost at the Qaimoh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, said officials on Sunday.

The attack took place on Saturday night in which Khan was injured. He was shifted to a hospital in Anantnag, but he succumbed to his injuries, said officials, adding that a search operation is underway to find the attackers.

"A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh, Kulgam. In this terror incident, 01 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed and attained martyrdom," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A similar grenade attack took place in Srinagar on Saturday after some terrorists attacked security forces in the Eidgah locality. In the attack, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured, said officials, adding that a cordon-and-search operation was launched to nab the culprits.

"One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan Road, Eidgah," the Srinagar police tweeted.

Terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley ahead of the 75th Independence Day. Earlier this week, four jawans lost their lives after terrorists attacked an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The terrorists were later shot dead in a gunfight by security forces.

Officials have said that security has been beefed up in the Valley ahead of Independence Day celebrations with drones, snipers and policemen in plain clothes deployed for surveillance and vehicles being checked at several places.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at many places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to thwart any attempts by militants to disrupt the celebrations, officials said on Saturday.

Policemen in plain clothes have been deployed around the venues of Independence Day functions to keep an eye on suspicious persons. Random search of vehicles and frisking of people is also being carried out at several places in the Valley, they said.