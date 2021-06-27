Between June 2020 to May 2021, security forces have reportedly foiled over half a dozen reported attempts by Pak-sent drones to deliver the weapons across the Indian side of border.

Jammu/Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The unusually calm International Border in Jammu broke its silence on Sunday 1:45 am, as two explosive-laden drones struck the high security Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport. Following which, a high-alert has been issued for key defence installations near the International Border in Punjab and Jammu. In the two explosions which struck the Jammu airport within a gap of five minutes, a total of two Indian Air Force personnel have been injured in what has now been declared as a terror attack by Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh.

‘No damage to any equipment,’ says Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force (IAF) took to Twitter on Sunday morning and informed that one of the explosions caused “minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area”. It added, There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies.” Following this, an FIR under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 27, 2021

Rajnath Singh to review the situation: reports

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to review the situation following the twin drone-laden blasts at Jammu airport, a government official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Is Pakistan behind drone-laden explosions at Jammu airport?

There is no official word on it so far. However, media reports have quoted NIA sources as saying that drones used for the attack on Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday came from across the border. The reports added that Jaish-e-Mohammad or Lashkar-e-Taiba terror groups could be behind the attacks.

Jammu and Kashmir-based former IPS officer Ashkoor Wani, who played a crucial role in anti-terror operations during his tenure told Dainik Jagran that all angles of the attack must be investigated since it raises serious questions on the state of security apparatus currently in-place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Between June 2020 to May 2021, security forces have reportedly foiled over half a dozen reported attempts by Pak-sent drones to deliver the weapons across the Indian side of border.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma