Jammu Air Force Station Attack: The officials also said that the security forces have also recovered an IED weighing around five to six kgs from a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative in Jammu.

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday confirmed that drones were used to carry out the "terror attack" at the technical area of the Jammu Airport, which resulted in the injury of a couple of Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh also said that the security forces have also recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing around five to six kgs from a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative in Jammu.

"Major terror attack has been averted with this recovery. The suspect lifted being interrogated. More suspects likely to be picked up in this foiled IED blast attempt. Police also working on Jammu airfield blasts along with other agencies. FIR registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and probe on," he said.

A team of the National Investigation (NIA) has also reached the spot in order to assist the probe. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora to take a stock of the situation.

Media reports suggest that the attack, which was an attempt to repeat the 2016 Pathankot terror attack, aimed at targeting helicopters. However, the blasts -- one at the top of a single-storey building while another one in an open area -- failed to achieve its objection.

"A crater was formed over the single-storey building. Thus, it was concluded that the blast occurred due to an aerial or the drone attack and the likely target was a helicopter parked at the dispersal parking," said an initial assessment report, as reported by India Today.

The Jammu Airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC (air traffic control) under the IAF. Airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria has said that the blast didn't cause disruption in flight operations. "Flights to and from Jammu airport are operating as per schedule," he told news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma