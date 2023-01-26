'Nothing Happened...': Jamia VC On Row Over Screening Of BBC Documentary On PM Modi

BBC Documentary Row: Since the documentary sparked the controversy, the Centre has ordered the blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts.

By JE News Desk
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 03:56 PM IST
Minute Read
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Thursday denied the ruckus that happened inside the university over the BBC documentary screening. (Image: ANI)

DENYING the ruckus on its campus over attempts to screen the controversial BBC documentary on prime minister Narendra Modi, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Thursday said nothing happened inside the university.

"Nothing happened inside our university... an attempt was made but it was completely foiled." "Whatever happened... on the streets... small incident was blown out of proportion. Precautionary measures were good," Akhtar told the news agency ANI.

This came a day after Delhi police detained 13 students of the university were detained for creating a ruckus over organising a screening inside the campus of the controversial documentary on PM Modi. Delhi Police said the university administration did not allow the screening. In a statement released on Wednesday, the university administration said that certain students associated with a political group (SFI) had circulated a poster about screening the documentary.

"It has come to the knowledge of the university administration that some students belonging to a political organisation (SFI) have circulated a poster about the screening of a controversial documentary film on the university campus today,"  the administration said.

"The university administration has earlier issued a memorandum/circular and once again reiterates that no meeting/gathering of students or screening of any film shall be allowed on the campus without the permission of the competent authority, failing which strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the organisers," it added. 

Delhi Police detained protesters who were sloganeering outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday. According to the police, the ruckus took place after the Students Federation of India (SFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced the screening of the documentary.

Since the BBC documentary is released, it has sparked controversy not only nationally and internationally. The Centre has ordered the blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts of the two-part BBC documentary on the 2022 Gujarat riots, describing it as a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a discredited narrative.

 

(With ANI Inputs)

