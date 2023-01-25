Jamia Students Detained, Police Stationed Outside University Over Screening Of BBC Film On PM Modi

FOUR students linked to the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have been detained by the police from outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi after the students' body announced that they will screen the controversial BBC Documentary on PM Narendra Modi inside the campus at 6 pm today.

The police said that the students created a ruckus outside the campus and manhandled the personnel deployed to maintain law and order. The police action came after the university administration said that no permission has been sought for the screening of the documentary and "we will not allow" it.

"They did not ask for a permission for the screening and we will not allow the screening. If students go out of their way to do something then strict action would be taken against them," an official of Jamia University said, as quoted by PTI.

"The University reiterates that no meeting of students or screening of any film will be allowed in the campus without permission. University is taking all measures to prevent people/organisations having vested interest to destroy peaceful academic atmosphere here," the university said in a statement.