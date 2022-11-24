Jama Masjid Bans Entry Of Women Visiting Alone, DCW Issues Notice

Sabiullah Khan, Jama Masjid PRO on Thursday said that those women coming with their family members or husband are allowed inside the mosque. He also added that the decision has been taken because a lot of people have made it a 'meeeting point' and do 'improper acts' inside the religious premises.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Thu, 24 Nov 2022 04:05 PM IST
ANI Image

THE JAMA Masjid administration in Delhi has imposed a ban on the entry of girls or women coming alone to the mosque on Thursday.

Speaking about the same to the news agency ANI, Sabiullah Khan, Jama Masjid PRO said that "The ban has not been imposed on the women in general but only on those who make it a 'meeting point', do 'improper act' inside the religious premises, or make videos."

"Families and married couples are allowed. But making it a making point like a garden, making TikTok videos, is not appropriate for any religious place either it's a mosque, temple or a gurudwara," he said.

He also mentioned that the main reason why the ban have been imposed is that "we believe that a mosque is place to worship and it must be used only for that," said Sabibullah.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal called the decision 'wrong' and issued a notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid.

Taking to Twitter Swati wrote, "The decision to stop the entry of women in Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid. No one has the right to ban the entry of women like this," she wrote.

According to the notice, "The Jama Masjid in Delhi is a historical mosque and women have been going there for performing religious practices without any restriction since ages. Preventing women to freely entering and practice their religion in the mosque is highly discriminatory and an extremely regressive practice as a place of worship should be open to everyone, regardless of their gender. Such an order is clearly misogynistic and against the ethos of the Constitution of India."

"It is therefore strongly recommended that the ban be immediately withdrawn," the notice added.

(With inputs from ANI)

