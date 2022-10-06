8 Dead After Flash Floods Hit Mal River In Bengal's Jalpaiguri During Idol Immersion; More Feared Drowned

EIGHT people died, and several were feared missing after flash floods hit Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri during Goddess Durga idol Visarjan (immersion) on Wednesday. "Total death count due to flash floods in Jalpaiguri stands eight. Search is underway to find if there are more casualties," Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police (SP) Debarshi Dutta said, "Flash flood hits Mal River in Jalpaiguri during Durga Visarjan. Seven people were dead, several were feared missing, many people were trapped in the river, and many washed away. Bodies of seven people were recovered. NDRF and civil defence deployed; rescue underway.

#WATCH | WB: Flash flood hits Mal River in Jalpaiguri during Durga Visarjan; 7 people dead, several feared missing



Many people were trapped in river & many washed away. Bodies of 7 people were recovered. NDRF& civil defence deployed; rescue underway: Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta pic.twitter.com/cRT3nnp7Gz — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the kins of the people who lost their lives in the flash floods. "Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," PM Modi tweeted.

Further details are awaited.