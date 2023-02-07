Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secy Discuss Bilateral Ties In First Call Since BBC Documentary Row

In the first communication between India and the UK since a controversy erupted over the BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on a phone call. The conversation between the two leaders revolved around various aspects of bilateral ties and India's G-20 presidency.

Jaishankar received the phone call ahead of the G-20 foreign ministers meet, which the British foreign secretary is expected to attend. The meeting of the foreign ministers will be held on March 1 and 2.

Following the call, the external affairs minister took to Twitter and said, "Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Reviewed our bilateral relationship and discussed the agenda of India's G20 Presidency."

The two nations have witnessed tensions after a controversy broke out over a two-part BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the 2002 Gujarat riots. This was the first time Jaishankar and his British counterpart, Cleverly, held a phone conversation after the row over the documentary series.

The External Affairs Ministry of India lashed out at the BBC documentary, calling it a "propaganda piece". The ministry said it was meant to push a particular "discredited narrative".

The adoption of a 10-year strategy between India and the UK to strengthen the connections in a number of areas is reported to have come up during the phone call. It is unknown, though, if Jaishankar and Cleverly discussed the two parties' proposed free trade pact.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson met virtually in May 2021, the India-UK relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two sides agreed to a 10-year roadmap at the summit to deepen their cooperation in a number of crucial sectors, including commerce and economics, security and defence, the environment, and interpersonal relationships. Aditionally, the two parties have been negotiating an ambitious free trade pact.

In November 2022, Prime Minister Modi and British PM Rishi Sunak held talks in Bali on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.