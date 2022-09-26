Jaishankar Takes Dig At American Media For 'Biased' Coverage Of India: 'Self-Proclaimed Custodians'

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar came down heavily on the mainstream American media, including The Washington Post, for their "biased" coverage of India on Sunday.

"I look at the media. You know, there are some newspapers you know, exactly, what they are going to write including one in this town," Jaishankar told a gathering of Indian-Americans from across the country amidst laughter and applause.

The prestigious Washington Post is a leading American daily that is currently owned by Jeff Bezos of Amazon and is based in Washington, DC.

"My point is there are biases, there are efforts really, to determine,...Look, the more India goes its way and the people who believe that they were the custodians and the shapers of India lose ground in India the more actually, some of these debaters gonna come outside," Jaishankar said responding to a question on the increase in anti-Indian forces in this country.

In response to a query about how the Kashmir problem is misrepresented in the capital of the United States, Jaishankar said that if there is a terrorist act, it doesn't matter what faith the person who is slain belongs to.

"If there are Indian soldiers or Indian policemen who are abducted; If there are people working for the government, or citizens going about their business, who will lose their lives?," he added.

"How often do you hear people talking about it; pronouncing it, in fact, look at the media coverage. What does the media cover what does the media not cover?," the External Affairs Minister asked.

He underlined that this is how opinions and perceptions are shaped.

"There is a big song and dance about the Internet being cut. Now, if you've reached the stage where you say an Internet cut is more dangerous than the loss of human lives, then what can I say?" Jaishankar said, amidst applause from the audience.