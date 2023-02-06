Jaishankar Receives ‘Messi’ Jersey As Gift From Argentina Minister, Discusses Biotechnology, Atomic Energy

Both ministers discussed bilateral cooperation in atomic energy, space, digital, defence, and biotechnology during the meeting. (Image Credit: DrSJaishankar/Twitter.)

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with Daniel Filmus, Argentina's minister of science and technology. Ministers discussed bilateral cooperation in atomic energy, space, digital, defence, and biotechnology during the meeting. Jaishankar also emphasised the need of encouraging South-South cooperation and serving as an example for trade, investment, and collaboration.

EAM Jaishankar took to Twitter and said, “Glad to meet Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina @FilmusDaniel. Discussed our cooperation in atomic energy, space, digital, defence & biotechnology. Underlined the potential for expanding trade, investment &collaboration and serving as an example of south-south cooperation".

Earlier Jaishankar also had a meeting with Argentina President Alberto Fernandez in August last year. Both leaders spoke about expanding bilateral cooperation, including increasing trade levels to more ambitious and sustainable levels, at the meeting.

He also met with Minister of Economy Sergio Massa, and he was impressed with his optimistic perspective on expanding the economic cooperation of India.

During that time, India had also acknowledged Argentina's desire for the made-in-India Tejas fighter aircraft for the Argentine Air Force. The two sides also considered expanding the scope of their cooperation, through signing additional MOUs and agreements.

The talks on fighter aircraft come as several countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines shown interest in the Made in India Jet Tejas. The Indian aircraft has caught the attention of many nations due to its ease of handling, superior flying ability, and manoeuvrability, as reported by ANI.

The Indian Air Force is strongly encouraging the development of the indigenous LCA Tejas fighter aircraft, by improving its capabilities. The French-made Hammer air-to-ground stand-off missile and indigenous Astra air-to-air missiles were recently added to the Tejas by Indian Air Force.

